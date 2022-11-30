FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday lights dazzled on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials hosted the 60th annual Christmas on Las Olas from Southeast Eighth to 11th Avenues, Tuesday night.

It featured school performances, church choirs, an ice-skating rink, and the return of the popular 75-foot snow mountain.

The winter wonderland was filled with festive lights and holiday decorations.

Santa also stopped by for photos to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

