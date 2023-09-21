FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a financial fraud incident involving the City of Fort Lauderdale and more than $1 million.

Authorities revealed on Thursday that the city mistakenly paid $1.2 million, believing it was a legitimate invoice from Moss Construction.

The incident occurred last week when the city authorized the payment, thinking it was a genuine bill from Moss Construction. The discovery of the fraud emerged after the payment had been processed.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, is investigating.

In response to the incident, city officials have issued a community reminder, urging individuals and organizations to exercise extreme caution when fulfilling payment requests.

