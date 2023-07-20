FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale issued a precautionary advisory to avoid water-related recreational activities in a portion of the Stranahan River.
The portions near the river are under repair of a damaged sewer line which is located near Seabreeze Boulevard and Mayan Drive, Thursday.
The boundaries of the impacted areas are listed:
- North: Mercedes Drive
- South: Barbara Drive
- West: SE 25 Avenue
- East: Holiday Drive / S. Ocean Lane
The water activities that should be avoided within these listed areas are swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any other water-related activities.
The precautionary advisory will be lifted once satisfactory test results are obtained.
For more information, please contact the City of Fort Lauderdale’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 954-828-8000
