FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale issued a precautionary advisory to avoid water-related recreational activities in a portion of the Stranahan River.

The portions near the river are under repair of a damaged sewer line which is located near Seabreeze Boulevard and Mayan Drive, Thursday.

The boundaries of the impacted areas are listed:

North: Mercedes Drive

South: Barbara Drive

West: SE 25 Avenue

East: Holiday Drive / S. Ocean Lane

The water activities that should be avoided within these listed areas are swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any other water-related activities.

The precautionary advisory will be lifted once satisfactory test results are obtained.

For more information, please contact the City of Fort Lauderdale’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 954-828-8000

