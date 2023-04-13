DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After heavy rains caused severe flooding throughout Broward County causing parts of the county to declare a state of emergency, the City of Dania Beach is following suit with its state of emergency,

Dania Beach’s City Manager Ana M. García declared a state of emergency, Thursday afternoon.

Several venues will be closed, which includes City Hall, the beach, the pier and all parks.

Crews are working to asses streets, city facilities and the infrastructure citywide to make sure residents and visitors in Dania Beach are safe.

While flooding has become an issue, on Wednesday night, a tornado touched down at a Dania Beach community, which caused damage to several homes.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.