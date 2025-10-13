CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old boy got the opportunity to be a Coral Springs police officer for a day thanks to the city of Coral Springs.

LJ Howells suffers from brain aneurysms, and will soon have what’s described as life-saving surgery.

Howell’s day as an honorary officer began with a swearing-in ceremony, followed by a full parade with trucks and sirens.

“Be a police officer,” said Howell when asked what he wanted to do.

When asked why that’s what he wanted, he responded, “To catch the bad guys.”

“So about a month, month and a half ago, LJ’s mom and dad, Meg and Luis, reached out to me and told me a story,” said Coral Springs Police Department Chief Brad Mock. “We were blown away with the story and courage of this young man and how countless amounts of times he’s shown support for us.”

Mock said he made the event happen to achieve Howell’s dream.

“I got with our community involvement unit and said, you know, let’s make it about LJ. We got with the fire department, the whole city, the parks and rec, the public works, the police department, everybody came together. We wanted to make a very special day for him,” he said.

Howells is set to have his brain surgery at the end of the month in Boston.

