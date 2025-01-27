COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians took a moment of silence to remember the Holocaust.

The Hate Ends Now event in Coconut Creek brought history back to life with Holocaust artifacts on display for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp.

Visitors stepped inside a replica of a World War Two-era cattle car similar to the ones used to transport Jews and other targeted groups.

Organizers said it teaches a timeless lesson.

“Bringing this exhibit to schools and communities is really important because it teaches people about the consequences of hatred and what happens when we don’t stand up to the hatred and discrimination that we see around us.”

Inside the exhibit, visitors watched a 360-degree video on the struggles the millions faced.

