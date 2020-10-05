City Furniture partners with American Cancer Society for breast cancer awareness fundraiser

(WSVN) - A South Florida furniture business is raising awareness for breast cancer.

City Furniture is teaming up with the American Cancer Society for a pink pumpkin project during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The fundraiser honors loved ones by raising money for breast cancer research.

It was started by the company’s president, who lost his mother to the disease.

“She was huge into breast cancer awareness. She was always trying to advocate to get women to get their annual checkups, and this was just her small, little idea to help save some lives out there,” said Andrew Koenig. “It’s something that deeply affects us all — our mothers, sisters, brothers as well — and it’s something that’s crucially important to raise, not only the funds but awareness as well.”

They’ve raised almost $40,000 so far.

If you’d like to be a part of the cause, head over to a City Furniture near you.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.