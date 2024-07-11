TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - City Furniture hosted its 3rd Annual Green City Summit on Wednesday, aimed to build a resilient future for the Florida community and beyond.

The summit featured executives from major companies such as the Florida Panthers and the World Wildlife Foundation.

During the event, discussions led by industry leaders provided insights into sustainability, resilience, and the future of cities.

The event highlighted workshops on implementing sustainability programs, informative panels on how sports teams like the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, and Miami Dolphins are integrating sustainability into their venues, and a vendor showcase of new tools and technologies to enhance business sustainability efforts.

The event also celebrated the achievements of local businesses and individuals who have significantly contributed to sustainability.

Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan was recognized with the Sustainable Civic Leader of the Year Award.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.