FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Earth Day is a day that is recognized around the world to reflect the human impact on the planet.

In anticipation for this celebration of the planet next week, one South Florida company is dedicated to making the world a better place and embracing this year’s theme — Invest in Our Planet.

City Furniture, one of South Florida’s largest furniture chain, is dedicated to making a difference and to make the world a better place.

“I think if we don’t invest in our planet, it’s not gonna be around much longer for all of us and the generations down the line,” said Andrew Koenig, CEO of City Furniture.

To honor this year’s theme, the retail giant launched a new line of furniture created with sustainably sourced material.

This weekend, all donated couches, dressers and chairs will go to the non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

“If they purchase, if they come into our stores from April 22 to the 24th, that we will actually pick up their used furniture and donate on their behalf to one our best partners that we have which is Habitat for Humanity,” said Koenig.

The ReStore funds the non-profit’s home construction program.

For Jeanna Huey it has been a Godsend for her and her family of seven that live in a Habitat for Humanity home.

“To be honest, growing up I watched my mom, like you know, [if] someone had things on the side of the road or yard sale, she would pick them up if she liked it, she would go get it,” said Huey.

Nearly everything in Huey’s home is from the ReStore on 505 Broward Blvd.

“For me, moving into my own home and not having to walk down that same path, and actually taking advantage of the knowledge of being aware that City Furniture is partnered with Habitat ReStore, I’m blessed enough to say that everything is great, everything is good quality, it’s not something that I picked up from the side of the road,” she said.

City Furniture said this effort will keep 150,000 pounds of waste out of landfills because Earth Day is about taking care of the planet.

“I got a lot of kids and I wanna make sure they have a healthy planet that’s around for them like it’s been around for me,” said Koenig.

People can pick up their furniture at the ReStore on Broward Boulevard or at the non-profit’s two other Restores in South Florida located in Delray Beach at 1900 N Federal Hwy and in Boca Raton at 272 S Dixie Hwy.

