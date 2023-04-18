FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With Earth Day right around the corner, City Furniture and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to make environmentally friendly deliveries.

From April 21 to April 23, customers in Broward and Palm Beach counties will be able to shop and donate to Habitat for Humanity at the same time. Once you buy an item from City Furniture movers will deliver it and during the delivery will pick up your old furniture and take it to donate to Habitat for Humanity for you.

“It really is truly a pain point for our customers, ‘What do I do with my old furniture?’ We’re gonna go into their homes, help take any of their future out and bring it to Habitat to donate on their behalf,” said City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig.

The product that City Furniture delivers to Habitat for Humanity is resold and that finances their availability to build affordable homeownership for families across the region.

Last year, City Furniture saved over 50,000 pounds of furniture from going into landfills. This year, they hope to double that.

“We’re sparing them from sending products to landfills, sparying them the hassle of the pickup, and really, we’re just taking that complete burden off our customers’ back, and hopefully, sparing less products going to landfill and just making our earth a little more green,” said Koenig.

This Earth Day event very much aligns with City Furniture’s Eco-friendly vision.

City Furniture has state-of-the-art recycling centers in all of their warehouses where they recycle almost 100% of all the trash that comes from their products.

“We are very proud of this Earth Day event,” said Koenig.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.