TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a South Florida furniture retailer is going pink for a good cause.

City Furniture has teamed up with the American Cancer Society for an ambitious fundraising event.

The company has set its biggest goal to date: to raise $500,000 for breast cancer research.

All of their stores will be decked out in pink — including, in the spirit of the season, with pink pumpkins.

City Furniture President Andrew Koeing said it’s a fight that hits close to home.

“My mom passed away from breast cancer six years ago, and the entire company is really rallied around this cause,” he said, “and we’ve been just putting more emphasis to fight breast cancer through our Pink Pumpkins campaign.”

Koenig said that donations from the Pink Pumpkins campaign will help get women the screenings they need that they ultimately hope will help save lives.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.