WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The future of fireworks is looking dimmer as some 4th of July celebrations turned to drones and several cities in South Florida are ditching the colorful explosions for a more high-tech light show.

Ahead of the holiday, Weston residents celebrated at a local park where they had a choice to make: fireworks or drones?

7News captured the sky with fireworks and drones as they were on full display at Weston Regional Park.

This innovative twist on a time-honored tradition has sparked a lively debate among residents, with opinions divided between the nostalgic allure of fireworks and the high-tech spectacle of synchronized drones.

Reina Cote captured the essence of the debate as she expressed her unwavering preference for traditional fireworks

“I would rather see traditional fireworks any day of the week,” said Cote.

Tashi Osuna, on the other hand, found the vibrant colors and intricate formations of the drones captivating.

“I like how all the colors spread out,” she said.

Patrick Halloran echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the nostalgic appeal of the original fireworks displays.

Embracing the technological marvel of drone light shows, Joe Maya enthusiastically declared that he loves drones.

“I think [drones] are less dangerous and look better,” said Maya.

Offering a unique visual experience, drones can create 3D shapes, display favorite characters, and even spell out short phrases, captivating spectators in awe.

The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has embraced this cutting-edge trend as it combined both fireworks and drone displays to kick off its Independence Day celebrations in 2022.

One of the driving forces behind the adoption of drones is their minimal environmental impact. Rick Boss, President of Sky Elements, emphasized that drones leave behind no debris, unlike traditional fireworks.

“If the community is worried about the environmental impact of the debris the fireworks bring, drones show have no debris, leave nothing behind at all,” said Boss.

Dog owners have even welcomed the alternative provided by drone shows as they are mindful of the anxiety their pets experience during fireworks displays.

Victoria Rambo, a dog owner, expressed her preference for drone displays.

“I rather have that than regular fireworks,” she said.

Flora Beal of Miami Dade County Animal Services advised pet owners to take precautions even during drone shows and recommended the use of thunder vests or ensuring dogs are crate-trained and prepared.

While drones offer a cleaner and less noisy alternative, some argue that there is simply no substitute for the traditional “bombs bursting in the air” experience.

As July 4th draws near, each city must decide which approach best aligns with its community’s values and desires. Whether they opt for the nostalgia of fireworks or the technological marvel of drones, one thing is certain – the sky will be aglow with dazzling lights and patriotic fervor, marking yet another memorable celebration of American independence.

