COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Floridians raised their voices to call for peace in Ukraine, parishioners in a Cooper City church added their prayers.

Members of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church gathered to continue praying after Sunday service.

Like so many other Ukrainians in South Florida, one parishioner said she is worried for her family.

“Well, it’s definitely unfair. I’m extremely worried about my mom, my dad, my family,” she said. “I’m disappointed at how the world reacts to it. I was expecting definitely more.”

After service, parishioners gathered in the church’s hall to coordinate relief efforts.

