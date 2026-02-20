DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A place of worship in Dania Beach suffered extensive damage after the roof caved in.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene above a church near 102 Northwest Seventh Avenue, Friday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, the building was unoccupied when most of the roof collapsed.

The collapse left a massive hole in the structure.

Several first responders were seen cordoning off the surrounding area.

It’s unclear what caused the roof the collapse as of 6 p.m.

Some area residents who spoke with 7News off camera said they heard a loud boom when it happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

