PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization received a Christmas boost from holiday helpers.

Hayes Farms donated Christmas trees to each home on the campus of Children’s Harbor in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday, along with festive decorations to spread the holiday cheer.

Children’s Harbor has six family group homes, housing more than 20 siblings, including several parenting teens.

“It is so difficult to find Christmas trees during the holiday season, and you think it would be easy, but when you have six homes to set up for Christmas, it is not as easy as going to your local store and being able to provide that for your home,” said Tiffani Dhooge, CEO of Children’s Harbor.

Dhooge said they can now start the season with a Christmas decorating party.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity so early in the holiday season,” said Dhooge.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.