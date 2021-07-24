HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital celebrated Christmas in July with some sweet story time.

The hospital staff gave copies of the book “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” to more than 100 children.

The young patients were also treated to a live reading of the book that was streamed into the TVs of their hospital rooms, giving them a chance to meet the remarkable characters featured in the book.

