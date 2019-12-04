Choice Career Fairs to hold job fair in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Choice Career Fairs will be hosting a career fair in Fort Lauderdale to give prospective job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The career fair will be held at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina located at 1881 SE 17th St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday.

Some of the employers who will be attending this event include — but are not limited to — the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, HCI, NYU Langone Health and US Standard Products.

They’re seeking to fill positions in the fields of customer service, education, hospitality, law enforcement and sales.

All job seekers are welcome to attend the event to submit resumes and meet hiring managers from each company.

Choice Career Fairs is the leading organizer of job fair and career fair events in the United States. They have produced over thousands of events since the year 2000, with 130 events in 30 cities annually.

For more information about this job and to register for the event, click here.

