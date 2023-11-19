FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is handing out help for the holidays.

The Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday gave out Thanksgiving baskets to families caring for children with special healthcare needs.

Organizers said they understand how much this means to the children.

“It’s incredibly important, because these children have so much to struggle with,” sad Juliette Lippman, the center’s chair. “They get amazing care and support, but things like a Thanksgiving meal with your family, things like having the ability to enjoy the holiday like everybody else is priceless.”

Each basket came with a turkey, desserts and all the fixings for a holiday meal.

