Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center holds toy drive for special needs children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Children Diagnostic and Treatment Center held a toy drive for children with special needs in Broward County.

The toy drive occurred at the center located in Fort Lauderdale at 1401 South Federal Highway, Wednesday.

Every year, donors come from all over to ensure that special needs children at the center and their siblings receive gifts for Christmas.

However, coordinator Jessica Vones said the center has a gift shortage, especially for toddlers, boys and girls ages 9 and 10, and teens.

“We’ve already been able to help 1,800 of our kids in need, but we’re 600 short, so for the next seven days we really need everyone’s support,” Vones said. “We have to have them here by Friday, Dec. 20 in order to get them to them by Christmas.”

Fort Lauderdale firefighters volunteered by bringing boxes of donated toys to the center, including bicycles.

