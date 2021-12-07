HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood has gotten into the spirit of the season.

A video provided by the hospital on Tuesday shows the lobby being transformed into a winter wonderland.

The decorations are inspired by “Pomp, Snow and Cirqueumstance,” a new holiday children’s book written by Broadway director Neil Goldberg, the founder of Cirque Dreams.

The decorations aim to spread smiles and positivity to the young patients and their families.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.