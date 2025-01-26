FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children with special needs got a rare opportunity to take flight in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

The young aviation enthusiasts had a chance to experience the wonder of flight at the Banyan North Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Saturday morning.

Pilots provided their planes for Challenge Air’s annual event with the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale.

The day of fun included a DJ, arts and crafts, and a special red carpet.

April Culver, the CEO of Challenge Air, said this is an event that participants look forward to each year, adding that the more than 100 families that attended were thankful to give their children a chance to take to the skies.

“It’s amazing. We’ve had kids that are on the autism spectrum, that are nonverbal, saying their first words on a flight,” she said. “For parents, this is an opportunity for motivation for their kids, to say, ‘Hey if you want to fly an airplane, you better do your homework.'”

Volunteers also helped the kids board the planes and cheered them on when they took off.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.