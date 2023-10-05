COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Kindergarteners and elementary students embarked on a unique literary adventure—reading their cherished books to the most attentive of audiences, horses.

This delightful program, known as “Pony Tales,” is a brainchild of Broward County Parks and Recreation, aiming to foster a love for reading and create a special bond between young readers and these gentle giants.

Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month (with an exception in January) throughout the school year, Pony Tales offers an experience for children aged from pre-K to elementary school.

7News cameras captured the enchanting setting unfold at Tradewinds Park and Stables, located on the north side of Sample Road, 3600 West Sample Road, Coconut Creek.

For a nominal fee of $4.50 plus tax per child, participants not only get to share their favorite stories with the horses but also enjoy a wholesome snack, capture memorable photos, and forge lasting connections with these majestic animals.

Pony Tales is not just about reading; it’s about kindling imaginations, nurturing young minds, and forming unique bonds with our four-legged friends. Broward County Parks and Recreation invites families to join in this heartwarming experience, celebrating the joy of reading while making cherished memories at Tradewinds Park and Stables.

