MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is here, and the Miramar Police Department helped spread cheer as kids got to shop with a cop.

On Monday, school resource officers accompanied the children in an annual tradition that goes back 26 years, aimed at helping families facing hardships.

“And what a great night. These children get to come out with their heroes, you know, the SROS that they can see every day go shopping,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza. “It’s a good time. There’s a lot of laughs, a lot of toys being picked out that’s gonna make Christmas a really special night.”

Fifty children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old were given a $50 gift card to pick out the toys they wanted, courtesy of Walmart.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.