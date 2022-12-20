MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is here, and the Miramar Police Department helped spread cheer as kids got to shop with a cop.

On Monday, school resource officers accompanied the children in an annual tradition that goes back 26 years, aimed at helping families facing hardships.

“And what a great night. These children get to come out with their heroes, you know, the SROS that they can see every day go shopping,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza. “It’s a good time. There’s a lot of laughs, a lot of toys being picked out that’s gonna make Christmas a really special night.”

Fifty children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old were given a $50 gift card to pick out the toys they wanted, courtesy of Walmart.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox