COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of kids in Cooper City made Santa’s nice list and got a special delivery.

On Tuesday, Santa enlisted the help of the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hand-deliver the good news: a letter from Santa and a certificate for making the nice list.

“It just makes it so much more real and it shows them that there is wonderful things that happen in this world and things that happen all throughout the year, and that if they work hard and do what it takes then anything is possible,” said Michelle Duque.

The special mailbox made just for Santa is in the BSO district station for kids to drop off their letters and wish lists and find out if they were naughty or nice this year.

