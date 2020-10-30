Children evacuated safely after school bus catches fire in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus driver acted quickly to evacuate the vehicle with several children on board after it caught fire, officials said.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the bus fire in the area of State Road 84 and Hiatus Road, Thursday afternoon.

Cellphone video showed crews at the scene as flames poured out of the back of the vehicle.

Officials said the rear tire area of the bus ignited as it was traveling eastbound on State Road 84.

The driver quickly pulled over and got all five schoolchildren on board off the vehicle safely.

No one was hurt.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of State Road 84 near Hiatus Road while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

