HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children took part in lessons on swimming safety in Hollywood this weekend, just in time for summer vacation.

Cox Media Group Miami and the Embrace Girls Foundation teamed up on Saturday morning for Water Safety Awareness Day.

The young swimmers and their families learned important essentials at T.Y. Park, as they gear up for summer fun.

Attendees trained for CPR and got swimming lessons in the pool.

Organizers told 7News that water safety must be a top priority for people in the Sunshine State.

“I myself am a father of three. There’s so much water here in South Florida, so much beautiful water, but we have to be safe around water,” said Ralph Renzi with Cox Media Group Miami, “and it doesn’t have to be large bodies of water. It could be a small baby pool, a water slide and things like that.”

“Water safety is probably one of the number one community initiatives that families need to know, because we’re surrounded by water,” said Embrace Girls Foundation CEO Velma Lawrence, “so today is so essential for families to come out and learn, about how to protect themselves and keep their families safe.”

Attendees had the chance to take part in an experience that was both educational and entertaining.

