HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children and teens in Hollywood got the chance to shop with a boss this weekend.

The Entrepreneur Education and Development Center held its fifth annual Shop with a Boss event at the Target on Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday morning.

Each attendee was given $100 to spend on anything in the store, but Irvon Plummer, the organization’s founder, said the joy the event brings is priceless.

“You can never put a price on the smile of a child, you know. Kids are our future, so why not celebrate them?” he said.

The organization partnered with local entrepreneurs and business owners to make the event happen.

