FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A childhood trauma expert took the stand in a Broward County courthouse, as a jury reconvened to hear more testimony about a man who shot and killed a Hollywood Police officer. Jurors have to decide whether or not the man should get the death penalty or life in prison.

The defense attorneys for the now Jason Banegas detailed their client’s difficult childhood as the son of a teenager who was sex trafficked and a father who disappeared. Banegas also grew up in poverty, in a violence-infused neighborhood and community.

The defense brought in a childhood trauma expert, Dr. Micah Johnson.

“So, by the time Jason was 17, I think he had lost four or five close friends, mostly to gun violence.” Johnson said. “And Jason has had experiences with homelessness, and he’s had experiences with losing multiple friends.”

Banegas was 18 years old when he shot Officer Yandy Chirino in Hollywood’s Emerald Hills neighborhood back in 2021. Chirino had been responding to possible burglary calls when he got into a struggle with the teenager and he was shot twice.

Chirino, who at the time was just 28 years old, did not survive.

Prior to Johnson’s testimony, in-chamber conversations took place between the attorneys and the judge, but 7News has yet to confirm whether or not any of those discussions will become significant.

Testimony began by the afternoon.

Testimony from Officer Chirino’s loved ones was heard late last week in the court proceedings. Banegas’ attorneys are trying to convince enough jurors that life in prison is a just punishment.

Eight of the 12 jurors have to vote yes in order to send Banegas to death row. A few years ago, the law in Florida changed from requiring all jurors to vote for the death penalty to just eight.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the hearing is ongoing. 7News will continue to cover the court proceedings as those closer to Banegas are expected to take the stand.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.