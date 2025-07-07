LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was transported to the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool in a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood.

Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 3300 block of Northwest 22nd Court after 10a.m. Monday following reports that a child had gotten into the backyard of the home and fell into the pool.

At the scene, paramedics performed life-saving measures on the young patient. He was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center for further treatment.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where officials used crime scene tape to established a perimeter around the rear of the home.

The child’s age and current condition remains unknown. The circumstances surrounding the near drowning remains under investigation.

