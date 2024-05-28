POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that erupted at a Pompano Beach home is said to be caused by a child.

The fire happened near Northwest 10th Circle and 10th Drive after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters said an 8-year-old boy was playing with matches.

The interior of the home was left charred.

The little boy and his older brother were able to get out safely.

Fire officials said they will place the boy in a fire-starters class for children who start fire.

The Red Cross is now helping the family of six.

