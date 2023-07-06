OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to reports of a near-drowning incident involving a four-year-old boy at a swimming school.

Fire rescue arrived at the scene, located at 509 NE 43rd Street, around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials from Oakland Park Fire Rescue, the child was pulled from the water by a lifeguard. The young boy, who had been spitting up water and struggling to breathe, was immediately attended to by the trained personnel on site.

As a precautionary measure, emergency responders decided to rush the child to Broward Health Medical Center. Further details regarding his condition were not immediately available.

