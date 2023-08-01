OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A heroic rescue unfolded just before noon at an apartment complex located at 850 E Commercial Blvd in Oakland Park as Oakland Park Fire Rescue rushed to the scene to save a four-year-old boy from a near-drowning incident.

According to the authorities, two young boys, aged four and one and a half, were left unattended near the complex’s swimming pool when the incident occurred. A vigilant neighbor noticed the four-year-old boy fall into the pool and pulled the child out of the water.

Immediately, CPR was initiated, and the life-saving efforts proved successful as the boy began to breathe on his own. Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center for further medical attention.

At the hospital, the young boy’s condition improved, and he is now reported to be awake and breathing independently. The boy’s younger brother, who was also taken to the hospital, has been declared to be in good health. Hospital staff ensured they remain together during the ordeal.

