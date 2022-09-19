MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash has left a child who was riding a bicycle injured, which required the 12-year-old to be airlifted to the hospital.

Margate Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at 4701 Coconut Creek Parkway, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the child was being wheeled into an air rescue chopper.

A black car was seen at the scene with its front windshield smashed in.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The condition of the child remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.