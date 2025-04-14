HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is fighting for his life, days after a terrifying fall in Hollywood.

A 4-year-old boy is currently in critical condition at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital after falling from a third-story apartment building.

Officials responded to the building located on Polk Street near North Dixie Highway on Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured blood on the pavement next to a stuffed animal.

It’s unclear how the child fell from the apartment.

So far, no one has been charged in the incident.

