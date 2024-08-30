HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the area of South Park Road and 5th street in Hollywood on Thursday.

Police say the victim and the shooter got into an argument last night resulting in the victim being shot in the head.

The child was transported to Joe DiMaggio Hospital to receive proper treatment for their injuries.

Police classified the shooting as an isolated incident and the child is excepted to survive.

