HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at a pool in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area near 78th Avenue and Farragut Street, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing paramedics and police officers at the home.

Police said a 2-year-old nearly drowned in the pool.

Upon arrival, fire rescue units found the child conscious.

Paramedics rushed the child to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. The child is expected to be OK.

