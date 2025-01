HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was hospitalized after nearly drowning in a bathtub, police say.

The incident occurred at a home near South 57th Way and Monroe Street in Hollywood.

The child was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

No word yet on the child’s condition.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.