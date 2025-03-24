DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been rushed to the hospital after a fire erupted inside a mobile home.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area near 6400 block of Southwest 132nd Terrace in Davie on Monday afternoon.

Officials found a child suffering from burn wounds on multiple areas of his body.

He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition remains unclear.

Crews have extinguished the flames but the fire left the home badly charred.

A teen who lives in the home told 7News that their young cousin put a plug in the wall and heard a pop and ran off.

The state fire marshal and investigators will determine the cause of the flames.

The Red Cross is helping the nine people that lived inside the home.

