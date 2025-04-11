HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after falling from a third-story apartment in Hollywood, officials said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 2201 Polk St., at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Paramedics transported the child to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a trauma alert.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation.

Hollywood Police said they are looking into the incident but have not determined whether or not foul play was involved.

