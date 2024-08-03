POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a child to the hospital after the victim was struck by a car in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Military Trace and West Sample Road, just after 12:15 p.m., Saturday,

Paramedics transported the juvenile pedestrian to a local hospital with injuries listed as not-life threatening.

Detectives said the driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

