TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has died after a shooting took place inside a Tamarac home.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 5600 block of Rock Island Road, Monday afternoon.

According to BSO, the child was found with a gunshot wound inside the home and was pronounced dead on the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment complex, where a family appeared to be consoled and distraught.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

