TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy has died after a shooting took place inside a Tamarac home.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 5600 block of Rock Island Road, Monday afternoon.

According to BSO, the child was found with a gunshot wound inside the home and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials haven’t released the name or age of the boy.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment complex, where a family appeared to be consoled and distraught.

Neighbors believe the child is 6-years-old

Bystanders, who were nearby, were shocked to hear about what had occurred.

“All of a sudden we just heard the ambulances and the police rush in. While we were here, we saw a lady crying with another child and they put her in a car. It’s super sad. Guns are dangerous, but they shouldn’t be left unattended or anything like that, especially if there is a child in the house. I’m a gun owner myself but it’s in my safe and stuff like that, so it’s just very sad,” said Carlos Mejia, who works nearby.

Officials are stressing residents to follow gun safety measures.

“The men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office want to implore gun owners to practice gun safety. Despite what the circumstances are surrounding this incident, we want to remind gun owners to make sure they secure their weapons in a safe and secure place.

Officials are not allowing anyone that lives in the apartment complex to go inside. The neighborhood is blocked off so drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

