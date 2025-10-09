MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire fight turned deadly after a child and a dog were found dead after flames tore through a Margate home.

Margate Fire, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs/Parkland, and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the 5500 block of Southwest Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the home, capturing flames and heavy smoke billowing from the back area of the home. A hole was seen on the roof.

Fire crews were seen working in the back area where the bedroom, kitchen and the bathroom are engulfed in flames.

Family members confirmed to 7News that a child was found dead inside the home.

Firefighters also pulled a deceased dog from the home.

A large crowd of neighbors were also captured looking at the scene in shock as officers cornered off the home with police tape.

The flames have downed several powerlines. Florida Power & Light are expected to also respond to the home.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.