LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A child dies after drowning in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities responded to a call regarding a drowning in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court around 9:06 a.m., Saturday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office authorities arrived to the scene and immediately began lifesaving measures on the 10-year-old boy.

Rescue crews transported the child to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is under investigation.

