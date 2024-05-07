CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old female child has died after a car crash in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police and Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene on Sunday night in the area of Sample Road.

According to police, the driver of a white Mercedes sped off when officers tried conducting a traffic stop.

The Mercedes, with three people inside, crashed into a grey Chevrolet Traverse, with two people inside.

The 6-year-old was ejected from her car seat and from the Chevy. She was airlifted to Broward General Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

All others involved were transported to Broward Health North with non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police arrested the driver of the Mercedes, 26-year-old Chevon Graham.

He is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Coral Springs Police Traffic Homicide Investigator Xavier Reinoso at 954-346-1269

