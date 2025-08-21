MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is still recovering after being bitten by two pit bulls at a home in Margate.

The reported the incident occurred near the 5000 block of Lakewood Circle South, at around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

The child was airlifted to Broward Health where he has undergone several surgeries and is scheduled for another one on Friday.

The young patient’s injuries were described as severe but not life-threatening.

Officials said the dogs have been euthanized.

Police and fire officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.