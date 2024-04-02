CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an area near a Coral Springs school after reports of a child being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday along Sample Road and Northwest 110th Avenue as the child was heading to school. After the child was hit, they were airlifted to Broward General.

Coral Springs Police were at the scene and have yet to confirm the victim’s age and condition.

The surrounding area has been closed off to traffic as authorities investigate.

