MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a South Florida teacher who had been accused of assaulting a 5-year-old.

Fifty-three-year old Khadijah Muhammad was arrested in October following an incident with a kindergartner at Margate Elementary School.

Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor dropped the child abuse charges against Muhammad.

