PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that went missing in a Plantation neighborhood was returned to his owner on Monday.

Twelve-year-old Louie had previously gone missing after a driver scooped him up in the area of Northwest 120th Avenue and 11th Street, March 19.

Plantation Police said that they identified the vehicle and returned the dog to his family.

Police said that the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.