CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Chief John Whalen of the Coral Springs Fire Department and Chief Brad Mock with the city’s police department sat down one-on-one and had a dad-off in honor of Father’s Day.

“Why did the coffee file a police report?,” asked Whalen.

“Why?” said Mock.

“It was mugged,” Whalen said stoically.

“Remember when the fire station reported that the dryer was shrinking their clothes?” asked Mock. “Turns out it was the refrigerator.”

“What do cops and firefighters have in common?” Whalen fired back. “They both want to be firefighters.”

“You know why I don’t trust trees?” asked Mock. “They seem shady.”

The two first responders then erupted in laughter.

“Those are great,” said Whalen.

The meet up was not only to see who had the better punchlines but also to share a heartwarming message to all the father’s out there.

As with all dad jokes though, there were no clear winners just slight chuckles and groans.

